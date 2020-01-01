How football will be different after coronavirus - Kevin-Prince Boateng

The Fiorentina loanee has acknowledged that the beautiful game will witness changes when the sport finally returns after the Covid-19 pandemic

star Kevin-Prince Boateng has pointed out football will be different after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Sport has been brought to a standstill due to Covid-19, the Premier League, , , , and leagues across Africa are all on hiatus.

The Olympics, and have also been postponed, with the 2021 likely to be postponed.

Efforts are being made for the beautiful game to return, however, the former international claims football ‘will be different’ when the dust is settled.

“I think football will be different after Corona. Transfer fees and salaries will be different,” Boateng told Sport1.

“One will handle money differently and I think that is positive.



“Just because a player plays a season well does not mean that he will have to earn eight million net next season. It's just an exaggeration."

"When I was 18, Niko Kovac said to me: "If you drive a Ferrari, you have to play like one." Nowadays a lot of Ferrari drivers don't even play like one."

The 33-year-old has managed just five trophies in his professional career that has spanned 16 years, but Boateng is content with how he has fared so far.

“There are only two soccer players who look in the mirror after their careers and say: I have achieved everything. These are Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi,” he continued.

“The rest have to say: I could have done more here and there. I sure too. I could have done more.

“At 18, I didn't have self-control. Would I have won more trophies? I do not know that. But you can't buy anything with trophies either.

“But, I have had an outstanding career; I played in many countries, learned languages ​​and immersed myself in other cultures. I am 100 percent satisfied with how everything went.”