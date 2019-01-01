How Federici uncovered Australia's next Scottish Socceroo

The Stoke City keeper stumbled upon a talented defender with Aussie roots in England

defender Harry Souttar is on the cusp of making his Socceroos debut against Korea Republic and joins a growing list of Scottish players switching allegiances.

Souttar's path to the green and gold was paved in rather fortuitous circumstances with Australian keeper Adam Federici seemingly responsible for flagging the defender's Socceroos potential after crossing paths in Stoke last year.

"Me and Adam Federici were speaking one day and it came out that my mum was Australian and that just got the ball rolling from there really," Souttar told the Socceroos website.

"He obviously spoke to people from and they got in touch with me.

"He (Australia's assistant coach Rene Meulensteen) didn’t really have to sell anything for me because I wanted to play for Australia."

After playing for Australia's U23's side earlier this year, Souttar has turned his back on the possibility of playing for .

The 20-year-old had played for Scotland's junior teams but won't be following in the footsteps of his older brother, John, who has played for Steve Clarke's side.

"My last cap was under 17’s," Souttar said.

"My brother’s chosen to play for Scotland and I’ve chosen Australia, our family is proud of the both of us. There’s not really been any bad press there.

"We’re just taking different paths in our football career."

Souttar will be hoping to make his Socceroos debut on June 7 when Australia takes on in Busan.