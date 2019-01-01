How Australia was able to join Indonesia's World Cup bid

The two nations have joined forces as they look to build on a blossoming relationship

In 2017, Indonesia decided they wanted to bid for a World Cup. Two years later and have managed to join their Asian neighbours' bid after falling well short in their own previous attempt.

A potential joint campaign between the two nations for the 2034 World Cup was confirmed last week with discussions still in their early stages.

While two of the largest countries in Asia, Australia and Indonesia's relationship is only just beginning to take root but it has found some promising foundations.

According to PSSI general secretary Ratu Tisha, Indonesia have been on the receiving end of significant help from Football Federation Australia over the past 18 months when it comes to both women's football and general development of the game.

"As the PSSI we are fully committed to changing our football look," Tisha told The Asian Game podcast.

"This past year the FFA have helped us a tremendous amount in terms of development."

With Australia providing a helping hand, Indonesia ultimately decided a joint bid for a World Cup with their neighbour made sense as the two countries look to build upon the foundations of a promising relationship.

"It’s very exciting for both of the countries to work together," Tisha said.

"As we know Indonesia and Australia have had a long relationship, we are brother and sister in every way.

"The idea actually came in 2017...one year later we decided to join together, we talked to FFA and we are very thankful FFA have the same opinion as the PSSI to bring the World Cup into both countries.

"I think it’s a really good combination from the experience the FFA has."

With plans for the bid still in their infancy, Tisha admitted Indonesia are yet to settle on whether they will bid for the 2034 or 2038 World Cup, noting the country wants to ensure it will be able to hold their own on the world stage.

Indonesia have never competed at a World Cup as an independent nation and are currently ranked 160th in the world.