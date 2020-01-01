African All Stars

How Africa reacted to Mane beating Salah and Mahrez to Caf Player of the Year award

Comments()
Getty Images
The three Premier League stars fought for the crown of the best player on the continent

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was named the 2019 African Player of the Year, at the Caf Awards ceremony in Egypt on Tuesday night.

We take a look at how football fans from around Africa reacted on social media as Mane beat two other popular stars, Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City and his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah to the award.

Firstly, most fans were impressed with Mane's humble nature, believing he was a deserved winner and listing his honours for the year.

Editors' Picks

Salah's honours were similar at Liverpool and there wasn't much to separate them with the same number of goals in the Premier League last season. Halfway through the current season Mane has just one goal extra, while Salah consistently creates more assists.

The factor which may have swayed Mane's triumph is his Senegal international team reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, while Salah's Egypt lost in the Round of 16.

Mahrez lifted the Afcon crown but was a substitute for much of City's campaign, and this counted against him. We take a look at how Salah and Mahrez fans also reacted to the award choice.

Many supporters were disappointed Mane received his award alone on stage, when in previous years the other members of the top three were present.

You can read all the best reactions here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close