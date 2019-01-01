Hoole bails on training after disciplinary issue

The Mariners coach is less than impressed...

After being omitted from the Central Coast Mariners squad for disciplinary issues, Andrew Hoole has compounded his problems by failing to show up for training on Friday.

Hoole reportedly breached club policy last weekend after being pictured drinking and made matters worse by missing two consecutive days of training in the aftermath.

Not selected for this weekend's clash against Wellington Phoenix, Hoole hasn't helped his cause after once again not attending a training session.

"He was asked to be here for training this morning and he hasn't shown up," Mulvey said.

"It's disappointed me, we've set some rules in regards to team discipline and he stepped out of them.

"Andrew made a mistake and it will be dealt with."

While the Mariners have been struggling on the pitch this season, Mulvey was quick to squash the idea the club may also have cultural problems.

The coach pointing to rival codes for genuine cultural concerns and suggesting Hoole's slip-up is just another individual error that has cost his team.

"Absolutely no cultural issue whatsoever," he said.

"I mean if you want to know about culture issues there are other sports paraded through the news at the moment with regards to real cultural issues.

"What we've got is individual players making decisions and it is basically something we've been plagued with all season on the field. Individual errors have cost us in a large number of games."