Honda's hilarious press conference slip-up

The Japanese star has clearly picked up the Aussie slang very quickly...

Keisuke Honda has been a polished product on and off the pitch this season for Melbourne Victory but the Japanese star's pronunciation let him down to eyebrow-raising effect on Friday.

Set for a long-awaited return from injury this weekend, Honda was speaking to the media about the issue that's kept him out of the game for over a month and seemingly dropped the f-bomb, only to quickly clarify what he actually meant.

"I have to take care of myself, it's bad but it's real, it's fact," Honda said, though 'fact' sounded more like a certain swear word.

"Fact, sorry. My pronunciation is maybe bad."

We'll let this one slip, Keisuke... 😂 pic.twitter.com/YRSXwidb7Y — FOX Sports Football (@FOXFOOTBALL) February 8, 2019

Victory currently sit second, four points behind Tony Popovic's side, with Honda desperate to play some part in the important match.

“I think that I might have a chance to play second half," he said.

"I can, it depends on the game situation, maybe if I have to play the situation is maybe bad because I think we have to score, we have to attack.

"The most important thing is the team can play well."

Article continues below

Though disappointed to have missed over a month of football, Honda is set to be firing just in time for Victory's foray into Asia.

"I couldn’t do anything. I just thought that it was important with the beginning of the Asian Champions League," he said.

“It’s almost 100%, it’s close to that.”