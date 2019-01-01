Honda return unknown after freak, rare injury

The Victory star may be stuck on the sidelines longer than first thought

Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat has revealed marquee player Keisuke Honda could be out for longer than the four weeks the club originally stated as he shed light on the 'freak' nature of the injury.

Honda had missed Victory's past two games and after pulling up tight in training was sent for scans on Wednesday that confirmed a rare injury that will keep him sidelined for some time.

While the club initially slated Honda for a four-week absence, Muscat conceded the bizarre nature of the injury means an exact return date is impossible to know.

"The specialist that we've been speaking to, the rarity of this injury and where it is, the last time he's seen this was 30-odd years ago," Muscat said on Friday.

"The radiologist hadn't seen one in his career. It is a little bit of a freak in terms of where it is.

"Keisuke's into his rehab and we're working diligently to get him back as soon as healthily possible.

Article continues below

"Having said that, we don't know when that's going to be - there's not as much data on this type of injury as there is with all the other hamstring injuries because of the rarity."

Victory have drawn their past two games without Honda, but travel to Western Sydney on Saturday having lost just once in their past 15 matches against the Wanderers.

Honda had hit the ground running in the A-League since his arrival - boasting five goals and three assists from eight appearances.