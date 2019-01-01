Honda return still unclear, admits Muscat

The Japanese star has been out of action for nearly a month

Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat has admitted a return date for Keisuke Honda remains unclear, despite some promising signs.

Honda has been sidelined for over a month with a rare hamstring injury and Victory fans are counting down the days until his return.

Originally slated for a four-week absence, Honda could be wrapped up in cotton wool longer than first expected, according to Muscat.

“He is travelling really well, he is going really well, as good as could be expected,” Muscat told SEN Breakfast.

“When you get to this point of his rehab, he is out and running, he is almost out of the hands of the physios because they’ve got to pass a number of tests for us to feel comfortable that he can take the next step.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be another week, 10 days, two weeks, but he is going really well in his rehab and we look forward to welcoming him back.”

Honda had starred for Victory prior to his injury scoring five goals and adding three assists across his first eight A-League appearances.

In his absence, Muscat's side have struggled at times with a number of draws and a loss to Adelaide United underlining Honda's importance to the squad.