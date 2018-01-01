Honda remains under injury cloud for Victory

The Japanese star is a big doubt to feature on Friday

Keisuke Honda has spent most of the week training by himself as he looks to overcome a minor injury and feature for Melbourne Victory against Wellington Phoenix.

The marquee man was omitted from Kevin Muscat's side in the Melbourne derby last weekend for precautionary reasons with a hamstring strain understood to be the issue.

Though Honda is determined to play on Friday and was named in Victory's squad, Muscat revealed his availability for the game remains up in the air.

"He's better than he was last week," Muscat said.

"He'll get through some more work today, some more tests and we'll select a team accordingly tomorrow.

"The amount of work he's put in this week to make himself available has been immense, it's been a joy to watch, but once again we will weigh everything up.

"He's been in my office every morning this week obviously pleading his case. The medical staff and himself have worked tirelessly this week to put himself in a position where he might be available."

Muscat and Victory received some criticism for their lack of transparency when it came to Honda's fitness last week for the derby, but the Victory coach is adamant he handled the situation correctly for the club.

Article continues below

"Last time I looked I worked for Melbourne Victory....I'm here to win football games," he said.

"Maybe I should have emailed Warren Joyce.

"I think too much has been made about it. I don't think I had an obligation to name the team earlier, no."