Honda linked to Serie A return

The Japanese star could be set for a return to Italy

After ending his time in with Melbourne Victory, Keisuke Honda is a reported target for Italian outfit Brescia, who have sealed their promotion to next season.

According to Brescia Oggi, the 32-year-old free agent is in the club's sights as they return to 's top-flight after an eight-year absence.

Brescia finished this season top of Serie B, one point clear of Lecce, and are currently coached by former player Eugenio Corini.

Honda is no stranger to the Serie A having spent four seasons with where he scored nine goals across 81 league appearances.

The Japanese midfielder is intent to play on after a solid season in the A-League and has ruled out a return to the J-League.

"I will not go back to for playing soccer," Honda said.

"Japan is a very good country and I like Japan, I am Japanese.

"I like challenging new things, Japan is too comfortable for me. I am afraid if I stay in Japan I don't challenge myself anymore."

Honda remains keen to represent Japan at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and must juggle his ongoing playing commitments with his role as Cambodia's national team coach.

Article continues below

Earlier in May, the midfielder suggested no clubs were yet to express interest in his services.

"I've been thinking. I'm looking for a great opportunity to play for next season," Honda said.

"But so far, I don't have any options. So we will see."