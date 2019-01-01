Holman: Socceroo Kruse deserves public support

The Aussie winger has become a maligned figure in the green and gold

He might be one of the Socceroos most experienced players right now, but Robbie Kruse continues to be the subject of fans' frustration at the Asian Cup.

The 30-year-old winger has seemingly cemented his spot on Australia's left flank, though a lack of output in the final third has seen many question his place in the Socceroos' starting side.

Kruse last scored for the green and gold in October 2017 against Syria before backing it up with a match-winning assist in the return leg.

Those heroics have however faded from many fans' minds and former Socceroo Brett Holman, himself no stranger to criticism, has stressed that Kruse deserves the public's support and can still deliver in the UAE.

“It’s tough, I know Robbie really well - it affects everybody mainly your family because all you’re doing is playing for your country and trying your best," Holman told Fox Sports .

"It’s difficult but he’s very strong headed so he’ll come out of it for the better.

"The players have stood up for him and that’s fantastic they’ve been great and that’s how it should be.

"Anybody representing their country should have the public supporting them, he’ll still be good for us.”

Incidentally, Kruse remembers the criticism Holman himself received playing for the Socceroos and the Aussie attacker isn't letting current public opinion affect him on or off the pitch.

"I remember Brett Holman used to cop a fair bit of flack," Kruse told The Sun-Herald earlier this month.

Article continues below

"It used to be funny to me that he was copping it because he was a top player as well.

"There's always people who want to have their opinions, and they can have them. I only value the people I need to value and that's my teammates, my family, the national team coaches and my club coaches.

"I'm in a good head space, it's all good by me and I'll continue to do what I've been doing for the team."