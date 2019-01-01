'His shooting is world-class' - Klopp says Wilson can succeed at Liverpool

The 22-year-old has impressed in the Premier League with Bournemouth this season, leading to calls for him to be given a chance at Anfield

Harry Wilson and the rest of ’s loaned-out players all have a chance of making it at Anfield, according to Jurgen Klopp.

The 22-year-old international Wilson has been impressing on loan at Bournemouth, with six goals – including some stunning strikes – from 14 Premier League appearances.

The heightened expectations that have come with Liverpool’s multiple title challenges have led to some concern that the talented youngsters on their books like Wilson, Ben Woodburn or Rhian Brewster might not get the chance to impress on Merseyside, but Klopp says this isn’t the case.

“Of course he can [succeed at Liverpool],” Klopp said. “That’s why we loaned him, so he can make the steps.

“It would have been difficult for Harry and I would have loved to have had him here if we had another choice, especially when Xherdan Shaqiri was injured.

“You want to have these kinds of players but that is not the moment to decide. All the players we sent on loan have the chance to make it in the first team; otherwise we would have sold them.”

“His shooting is world-class. Find me five players who shoot better than him. That is obvious, but the game is about more and that is what he has to improve and that is clear.

“To be involved as an offensive player you have to connect with other players. He has that, it is not like he doesn’t, but to get to the next level, he needs game-time at the highest level and that is why we loaned him to Bournemouth.

"I am happy he cannot play against us, because each free-kick is a proper, proper threat! I was never in doubt about Harry’s shooting ability, his skills in that part of the game are world-class.

"But Harry is at Bournemouth to improve other parts of his game; being involved, being decisive, between the lines, using his speed, all that stuff. He makes big steps there, which is really important.

"They are not in the best run but even there he scored two goals [at Spurs], nice goals as well. Good, absolutely good."