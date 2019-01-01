Higuain: Sarri knows how to get the best out of me – particularly the emotional side

The Argentine striker has blown hot and cold throughout his career, but a reunion with the Blues boss has the player once again pushing for his peak

Gonzalo Higuain has admitted that Maurizio Sarri is the coach who gets the best out of his skill set as the Argentine and the Italian are reunited at Chelsea.

Higuain burst into life against Huddersfield after a quiet start to life at Stamford Bridge, netting two goals as the Blues hammered their opponents 5-0 in the Premier League at the weekend.

'Pipita', as he is affectionately known, had been struggling for goals prior to his move to England, finding chances hard to come by in an AC Milan side that many believe to lack creativity.

It was in Serie A that the Argentine enjoyed his best ever goalscoring season, however, having scored 36 times in the 2015-16 under Sarri at Napoli.

As such, the 31-year-old is understandably elated to be reunited with his old boss.

“Sarri is the coach who has got the best out of me as a player,” he said after Saturday's victory. “He's someone who knew how to work with me, particularly on the emotional side.

“The 2015-16 season was a wonderful one in which I broke the goal-scoring record, which is very important out there [in Italy].

“It was a fantastic year for myself and Maurizio, a period which we shared together, even thought it was for a short time.

“I'm just happy to be working with him again at a big club, which has so much history and wonderful team-mates. I want to get back to that level.

“Everything is set on the right path to achieve our goals by the end of the season.”

Higuain was also quizzed on the differences across leagues, having never played in England before, and he believes that he has a good base to work with as he endeavours to return to the peak of his game.

“The defenders here go into you harder,” he said. “Especially when you receive the ball to feet. That's a big difference, but I have a good impression of English football. It will only get better for me.

“When I was growing up I watched all of the different leagues, but lately you see a lot more of the Premier League so I knew about it before I came here.

“I think it's a very fascinating league,” he added. “Especially the way they play here in England – with a lot of dynamism – is really great.

“The stadiums are full and there's a great atmosphere. You don't have to worry about many things and this is important for players because it allows you to live life like an ordinary person.”

Higuain returns to action with Chelsea on Sunday, February 10, with a trip to English champions Manchester City.