'He's got Ballon d'Or potential' - Pogba is Man Utd's only world-class player, claims Saha

The former Red Devil has hailed the France international midfielder and identified him as the club's only real star

Louis Saha believes Paul Pogba is the only world-class player at right now and is adamant he has Ballon d'Or potential.

Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford all summer but appears set to remain at Old Trafford and play a crucial role this season.

The midfielder has started every Premier League game for the Red Devils thus far in 2019-20, but, after a strong performance in a 4-0 win over , has had his displays questioned with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side failing to win their past three games.

Such criticism is inevitable according to Saha, who declared Pogba is on another level compared to his United teammates.

"He's got the potential to be one of the best - Ballon d'Or potential," Saha told Astro SuperSport.

"No disrespect to the other players but he could say 'I'm the only one here who could claim to be a world-class player right now'. At the same time, he's always going to be on the spot because he is the only one.

"If he doesn't perform there's no-one that's going to be asked more from. Pogba tries his best but sometimes there's no-one there to help him.

"And who's going to get criticised for not performing? It's going to be Pogba."

Having declared in pre-season he was ready for a new challenge after three seasons back at Old Trafford following four years at , Pogba has been unable to secure a move away.

Despite his own transfer desires, Saha praised Pogba's on-field response after finding himself still wearing a United shirt.

"He could have hidden, said he didn't want to play, but the first couple games he really did perform," he said.

"He represents so much in terms of potential for United that they ask him to be perfect but he can't because he's human."

After having a penalty saved in the Red Devils' draw with last month, Pogba was subject to racist abuse online with his team-mates quick to rally around him.

Just last week, a sign outside of United's Carrington training ground was then also graffitied with the words 'Pogba Out'.