'He's been on my list for two or three years! ' - Klopp full of praise for 'top guy' Jota

The former Wolves star has acclimated to life at Anfield quickly, scoring on his Premier League debut for the Reds on Monday

Jurgen Klopp revealed that he has been chasing Diogo Jota for several years after seeing the newly-signed Portuguese star score his first goal on Monday

Jota wasted little time before firing his first finish as the Reds took down 3-1 to remain perfect through the first three games of the Premier League season.

The Reds fell behind 1-0 via a goal from Alexandre Lacazette following a mistake from Andy Robertson, only for the Reds to score just moments later as Sadio Mane finished with a tap-in at the back post.

Robertson attended for his mistake by giving the Reds the lead before half-time, with Jota sealing all three points with a late goal after coming on as a substitute.

The Portuguese star generated a number of chances in his brief time on the pitch before scoring, with Klopp admitting that it is that skillset that has drawn him to Jota for several years.

"I'm really pleased for Diogo Jota. Top, top guy," Klopp told the BBC. "It's so difficult to improve a team like ours. He's been on my list for two or three years, he's here now."

Jota's goal comes in only his second Liverpool game, having debuted against Lincoln City midweek in the .

And, having now scored his first Liverpool goal in his first Premier League game for the club, the Portuguese was pleased to get that out of the way early as he looks to score many more during his time at Anfield.

"It is an amazing feeling, I just wish it could be with a full stadium but I am happy to seal the win for the team and get the result," Jota told Sky Sports.

"In football sometimes you score, sometimes you miss and you have to believe you are going to score and fortunately I did.

"[Jurgen Klopp] told me to keep pressing like we were doing and be happy with the ball and do what I used to do: play good football and press without the ball.

"I will do my job in training every day, hard work and do my best on match day.

"The first one is always the hardest one, to keep on going is the is the most important thing. I have one, I want more.

"We are pretty much in the beginning, three games in and we want to keep going and get three points in the next game."

Liverpool are set to face Arsenal again this week in the Carabao Cup before then taking on in their return to Premier League play.