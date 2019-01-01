'He's a great goalkeeper' - Liverpool legend tips Alisson to earn a place in Anfield's hall of fame

Ray Clemence feels the Brazilian will go down in Reds history if he remains loyal to the club over the next five years, after a stellar debut season

Alisson has been backed to become an Anfield legend, having already "proved this year he's a great goalkeeper", according to ex- shot-stopper Ray Clemence.

The 26-year-old joined the Reds last summer from in a huge £67 million ($84m) deal, replacing Loris Karius as the club's number one.

Alisson made the transition from to the Premier League seamlessly, helping Liverpool challenge for the title whilst also playing a key role in Europe.

Jurgen Klopp's side finished second in the top flight last season and the international only conceded 22 goals in total over the course of the campaign - the best record in the league.

Liverpool also won the Champions League, as Alisson grabbed yet another clean sheet in a 2-0 final victory over .

Clemence, who played in goal for the Reds during their golden 1970s era, believes the former Roma star has the potential to go down in history at Anfield if he can remain consistent in the coming years.

"He's proved this year he's a great goalkeeper," he told Sky Sports. "Truly great ones, the legends, continue to do that for the next five, 10 years.

"The word legend is thrown out without thinking, some of the players I was lucky to play with did it for six, seven, eight, 10 years - and that's why they are so revered at Liverpool.

"But he's had a great start. With foreign players, it's partly down to how long they and their families want to stay at a club. Hopefully yes, but only they can make that call."

Klopp's men fell short of Premier League glory by a single point behind City last term, after making great strides forward as a cohesive all-around team.

Alisson's arrival ended Liverpool's long search for a reliable man between the sticks, as Karius and Simon Mignolet struggled to convince in the years prior to his arrival.

The Reds have become one of Europe's finest defensive sides over the last 12 months and Clemence is happy to credit the Brazilian for the huge impact he has had at Anfield.

"He deserves all the accolades because of what he did last year," Clemence added. "I've not met him yet, hopefully, I will at some stage, but he seems a very level-headed goalkeeper, not over-confident, but he's got a good balance

"He never seems to get flustered, the great goalkeepers always look in control of every situation. He has that ability to make saves other goalkeepers can't make. But the great goalkeepers make the saves when the game's tight, to keep them in it."