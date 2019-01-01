'He's a beast'- Valeri praises Cambodia-hopping Honda

Some strong words to describe to Japanese superstar

While Carl Valeri and other Melbourne Victory players enjoyed a rare two-day break during the international window, Keisuke Honda flew to Cambodia to oversee the nation's U23's side.

Combining a playing and coaching career, the Japanese star hasn't been able to rest over the past two weeks and will fly directly to Western from Asia on Friday ahead of a huge clash against Perth Glory on Saturday.

Though less than ideal preparation for most, Valeri is adamant Honda will be ready to hit the ground running due to his unparalleled work ethic.

''If it was anyone else I would probably be worried, but Keisuke is just a machine, he's a beast,'' Valeri said.

''I know he will be away and probably working harder than us.

''From that perspective, we are totally serene and relaxed because we know that his professionalism and his work ethic to everything he does is amazing.

''We know he will come fully prepared for the game against Perth because his hunger to win is amazing and you can really see that in everything he does.''

Valeri, who is yet to decide if he'll play on next season, revealed the international break didn't exactly live up to the name for a Victory side desperate to secure a top-two finish in the A-League.

“I like how everyone says a break, but we got smashed,” he said.

“It wasn’t much of a break for us, but we got two days off in a row which is rare at this stage of the season. We used the time wisely to put a bit of extra work into the legs to take it into the back end of the season."

Though 10 points shy of league leaders Glory, Valeri isn't throwing in the Premiers' Plate towel just yet.

"It's finished when it's mathematically finished," he said.

"At the moment it's not mathematically there. It's an exciting finish, what better way to start this with a game against Perth and Sydney.

"We have a big six to seven weeks coming up with the league and the Asian .''