Hertha commemorate fall of Berlin Wall with emotional displays on the pitch and in the stands

Just a week after their derby with city rivals Union the club celebrated the destruction of a barrier that had split their city for 38 years

have commemorated the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall with an astounding tifo and on field performance ahead of their game with .

The wall split Berlin, marking the dividing line between Western Europe and the communist countries in the East. At the collapse of the Soviet Union the wall was torn down, reuniting a city that had been cut in two for 38 years.

That was 30 years ago today and Hertha today celebrated the anniversary with a touching display commemorating the reunification of their city.

Fans behind one of the goals in the Olympiastadion unveiled a fabric replica of part of the wall, while people on the field held up concrete blocks, recreating the barrier.

A Trabant car, a vestige of the deposed Communist regime in East Berlin, passed through the display, which was then toppled over; reminiscent of the day in 1989 when people from both East and West Berlin took matters into their own hands to bring down a symbol of division, breaking it with hammers and other household tools, before it was ultimately demolished.

Hertha, based in the more affluent West, finally met their rivals Union Berlin in a derby last weekend, losing 1-0 to a late penalty.

Union, who made their home in East before unification, faced a long battle to make it into the Bundesliga, while Hertha were charter members of the league in 1963.

Union were finally promoted to the top flight at the end of last season, and wasted no time getting one over on their crosstown rivals.

This is incredible 🙌



30 years to the day since the Berlin wall was pulled down...



Hertha Berlin recreated the scenes with an incredible tifo and display before kick-off against RB Leipzig. pic.twitter.com/m3ZdkHzjfs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 9, 2019

The Bundesliga new boys were away at on Saturday, celebrating the reunification of Berlin with a 3-2 win that lifts them to 11th in the table.

Article continues below

Hertha were unable to match Union’s victory going down to a 4-2 defeat to Leipzig, despite taking the lead in the 32nd minute.

That defeat, coupled with the win for Union saw the uptarts leapfrog a team known as the Old Lady in Germany in the standings.

Hertha are in 12th place after their third consecutive defeat, three points behind Union, who have now won back-to-back games for the first time this season.