Herrera: No chance of Man Utd throwing away FA Cup for top-four finish

The Spanish midfielder concedes that the Premier League remains the "main objective" for the Red Devils, but they are also determined to land a trophy

Ander Herrera insists there is “no chance” of Manchester United giving up on the FA Cup despite a top-four finish in the Premier League being the club’s “main objective”.

Having endured a testing start to the 2018-19 campaign, a season which was in danger of collapse is now full of promise for the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s record-breaking exploits since inheriting the managerial reins have helped to rekindle belief that anything is possible at Old Trafford.

Securing a return to Champions League competition for 2019-20 remains the top priority, but United are also chasing down European glory this term and have a heavyweight FA Cup fourth-round clash with Arsenal to come on Friday.

Ahead of that game, Herrera told MUTV: “Of course, the Premier League is the main objective for everyone.

“But it’s really nice to win a trophy and I think Manchester United always fight for titles and for trophies.

“We are not going to throw this competition away - no chance.

“We have a lot of expectations, we are out of the League Cup, so the FA Cup is the only English competition, apart from the Premier League, that we are involved in, so we go with everything.

“We still think our main objective is the league, of course, but Manchester United is about trophies, it is about titles, so we are not going to throw it away.”

Arsenal have overtaken United as the most successful side in FA Cup history, boasting 13 successes to the Red Devils’ 12.

Only one of them can move a step closer to adding to their haul this season, with Herrera expecting a highly-charged clash when two arch-rivals lock horns again at Emirates Stadium.

The Spaniard added: “It’s a game between the most successful clubs in this competition, so it’s going to be exciting.



“It’s a new challenge for us. We are in a very good moment, in a very good run of results, but Arsenal is a new challenge.

“They come from that victory against Chelsea, so they will be full of confidence as well, but I think we are in a good moment.

“We don’t fear anyone. I think we have the qualities in the squad to beat any team and we go there without fear.

“Everyone wants to beat Manchester United, but that’s something that we are used to coping with.”