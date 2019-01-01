'Henry has quality for managerial career' - Wenger backs former striker despite Monaco failure

The former Arsenal forward's doomed spell at the helm of the Ligue 1 side may have been torrid but his former boss believes he will bounce back

Thierry Henry can still enjoy a successful managerial career despite his harrowing three months in charge of Monaco, insists his former boss Arsene Wenger.

The legendary France forward was dismissed after 20 games at the helm following only four wins with the Ligue 1 club, and was replaced by the man he himself succeeded, Leonardo Jardim.

However Wenger, who coached Henry for eight trophy-laden years as a player at Arsenal, believes that the timing of the 41-year-old’s arrival at Stade Louis II contributed to the brief nature of his tenure, stating that pressure mounts more quickly on coaches halfway through a campaign than at the start of a season.

“If you arrive in October and the team is in a bad position, you have three months,” the Frenchman stated at the Laureus World Sports Awards 2019, “because in January everybody starts to become nervous that things could go very badly, so you have less time.

“That’s what’s happened to Thierry but how he bounces back will be very important. I believe he has the quality and he has the desire to make a career and the career is judged on a longer period.

“I started my job at 33, I had a lot of promising people around me, many disappeared and some survived. You need luck and we need to work hard but it's always very difficult to predict a career of a manager.

“We depend a lot on the quality of the players, the quality of the club and the quality of the confidence we get.”

Turning to his own future, Wenger stopped short of confirming he would seek a return to management.

The 69-year-old has been linked with the head coach position at Real Madrid after leaving Arsenal at the end of the 2017-18 season, but he said he was taking time to travel while watching former players Henry and Patrick Vieira cut their teeth in management.

“My future is unknown, even for me,” he said.

“I am quite open, I enjoy daily life. I have travelled a lot recently, all over the world to see how sport develops and to see how sport has really become of huge importance.

“I believe that sport, in the world, has a huge responsibility and this responsibility is not all about stars but about values.

“It's good for me to see the players I had continue to share our game and to develop young players.”