Henderson out for three weeks with hamstring injury, Klopp confirms

manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Jordan Henderson will be out of action for around three weeks with a hamstring injury.

The midfielder was forced off in the last 10 minutes of the Reds' 1-0 defeat to in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Henderson went to hospital on Friday to undergo scans on his hamstring and it has confirmed he will be out for a few weeks.

"It could have been worse. It was the hamstring, but it's not that bad," Klopp told reporters.

"He will be out for three weeks or so, which is not cool but we still see it as we were lucky."

