Henderson hints at Man Utd return with farewell tweet to Sheffield United

The goalkeeper said goodbye to the Blades amid rumours that he could be set to challenge David de Gea

Dean Henderson said farewell to on Wednesday as the goalkeeper revealed that he will not be spending next season at Bramall Lane.

Henderson spent the last two seasons on loan from , joining Sheffield United following prior loan spells at Stockport County, Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury Town.

After making 46 appearances in the Blades' promotion campaign in 2018-19, Henderson was once again a star as the club sealed a ninth-place finish in their first season back in the Premier League.

More teams

Having emerged as one of the country's top goalkeepers, Henderson's future has been up in the air, with Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remaining steadfast in his commitment to No.1 David de Gea.

The Spaniard has said that he expects to keep his job as starter even if Henderson does return the club, as he has backed himself to remain Solskjaer's go-to goalkeeper.

Backup Sergio Romero, meanwhile, faces an uncertain future, opening the door for Henderson to return as De Gea's understudy.