‘Henderson can handle pressure of Man Utd’s No.1 spot’ – Norwood tips loan star to succeed De Gea

A man currently working alongside the “confident” goalkeeper at Sheffield United believes a prominent role at Old Trafford will be secured

Dean Henderson is destined to inherit ’s No.1 spot from David de Gea, says Oliver Norwood, with the loanee considered to be “confident” enough to handle the added pressure that will soon come his way.

Many are tipping a custodian who has enjoyed two productive stints at Bramall Lane to become a long-term option between the sticks for those at Old Trafford.

Henderson is, however, just 23 years of age and continues to see his route to the first team blocked at the Theatre of Dreams.

Questions are being asked of Dea Gea, though, with the international no longer considered to be the model of consistency that once landed him three Player of the Year awards at United.

That could see a door swing open for Henderson, while there has also been talk of the highly-rated youngster inheriting starting duties with from shot-stopper Jordan Pickford.

Norwood, who has been working alongside Henderson in Sheffield for the last two seasons, believes it is only a matter of time before prominent roles are filled, with there every reason to believe that he will relish the added responsibility coming his way.

“Definitely, he's proven himself this season, he's up there with most clean sheets in the league so he's obviously doing something right,” Blades midfielder Norwood told Sky Sports when asked if he can see Henderson becoming a go-to option in Manchester.

“I've read a few things from different people and I do agree that there would be a lot more pressure on him going and playing as Manchester United's No.1 rather than Sheffield United's - the scrutiny he would be under being England's No.1 as well.

“I'm sure Hendo can handle that. He's sure of himself, he's very confident.

“I'm delighted he's staying until the end of the season to help us, I have no doubt over the next [eight] games he will pick up some points for us.

“Next season is next season, we are not looking that far ahead.”

Norwood and Henderson will be lining up against Manchester United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Both are products of a famed academy system in the North West, with Norwood having come through the Red Devils’ youth ranks at the same time as Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

He has kept a close eye on the development of those he once chased the same dream alongside and considers international Pogba to be a “misunderstood” character – with the 27-year-old continuing to divide opinion when it comes to his ability and attitude.

“Paul I've known for a long time, a World Cup winner, a winner - he's done everything in the game. The amount of stick he gets is incredible at times,” said Norwood.

Asked directly if Pogba is misunderstood, the international added: “I think so, yeah. He's actually a really nice down-to-earth lad, he was when I knew him.

“When we were in the youth team he was always singing and dancing then, so it's nothing to do with the hype [surrounding] him now.”