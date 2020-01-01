Hellas Verona sympathise with Agyemang-Badu over sister's death

The Gialloblu have offered their condolences to the Ghanaian midfielder who lost his sister this week

Hellas Verona have sent a message of condolences to Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu who lost his sister in a shooting incident in the Ghanaian city of Berekum on Thursday.

The motive behind the shooting is still unknown with police already on the case to apprehend a the shooter.

There is yet to be any statement from Agyemang-Badu on the incident, but Hellas Verona have reached out to console him.

Hellas Verona FC esprime i sensi del più profondo cordoglio e della più affettuosa vicinanza ad Emmanuel #Badu per la scomparsa, in tragiche circostanze, della sorella Hagar. #HVFC — Hellas Verona FC (@HellasVeronaFC) March 19, 2020

"Hellas Verona FC expresses the deepest condolences and the most affectionate closeness to Emmanuel Badu for the disappearance, in tragic circumstances, of his sister Hagar," read the statement on Twitter.

Agyemang-Badu - on loan from - has been through a challenging period himself, missing a huge chunk of action during the 2018-19 season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury before having a Pulmonary Embolism at the start of the current campaign.

It threatened to end his season due to severity of the condition, but he has been able to make a comeback on the pitch, playing four times, the most recent being an 18-minute cameo in Verona's 2-1 defeat at on March 3.