The Three Lions came close to a first major title since 1966 but will have to endure at least one more year of hurt

England endured Euro 2020 heartbreak as they suffered a 3-2 defeat on penalties to Italy after a 1-1 draw following extra time.

Luke Shaw had given Gareth Southgate’s side an early lead but it was cancelled out in the second half as Leonardo Bonucci scrambled home.

There would be no further scoring, and though England led 2-1 on penalties, Marcus Rashford hit the post before Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka had efforts stopped by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to offer their congratulations to the Three Lions, though.

What was said?

Commentators were also quick to defend the players who failed from the spot.

Inevitably, some scrutiny fell on Southgate, who decided to introduce Rashford and Sancho late in extra time in readiness for the shootout.