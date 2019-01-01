'He resigned by text message' - Scholes decision shocks Oldham owner as Solskjaer invites him to Man Utd

The Red Devils legend quit his post at Boundary Park on Thursday afternoon, which came as a huge surprise to the club's senior officials

Oldham Athletic owner Abdallah Lemsagam revealed his shock after head coach Paul Scholes 'resigned by text message', with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offering to sit down with the former Man United manager to discuss his departure.

Scholes stepped down as Latics manager on Thursday after just seven matches in charge of the first team, insisting he was "unable to operate as intended" in the role.

The Man United great was in charge for a grand total of 31 days at Boundary Park, leaving with a record of one win, three draws and three losses.

Oldham chief Lemsagam has responded to Scholes' claims in a post on the club's official website, insisting the 44-year-old failed to "raise any concerns" with senior staff.

"I am disappointed by Paul’s decision to resign and surprised by the reasons he has given in his statement," said Lemsagam.

"Both myself and the staff at the club gave Paul all the support and autonomy that he asked for. I personally was always supportive of any decisions Paul made or consulted me on reassuring him that he was the man in charge.

"I continued to encourage him despite the results and reassured him that his job was secure. I was content to remain in League Two for this season and working with the team we have for the remainder of this season is important.

"He did not raise any concerns at all about the team or any other matters informally or formally, prior to his resignation. He gave no opportunity or indications that he needed to address any issues at all.

"Management is a difficult job and both myself and everyone at the club would have worked with Paul to find solutions, had we been given the chance. I personally believed that he would be the manager to take us forward this season and next and I know many of you felt the same.



"As a club, we wish him well again and thank him for his contribution."

Man United caretaker boss Solskjaer has also weighed in on Scholes' brief stint at Oldham, backing his former colleague and inviting him to Old Trafford to vent his grievances.

The Norwegian, who is currently preparing his side for a FA Cup quarterfinal against Wolves on Saturday, stated in a press conference: "He’s probably got his reasons why he left, so, you’ve gotta ask him, he’s invited here if he wants to come and have a little chat about it, we’ve texted and it didn’t work out, that’s just management."