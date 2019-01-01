'He reminds me of Griezmann' - Tiago says Joao Felix can play anywhere in the world

The former midfielder compared the Benfica star to one of the world's best attackers

attacker Joao Felix is similar to Antoine Griezmann and can play for any team in the world, according to former and midfielder Tiago.

Joao Felix, 19, is attracting interest from the likes of , and after an impressive season with Benfica, one which made him one of the most coveted teenagers in world football.

Tiago, now an assistant coach at Atletico, compared the attacker to the club's star striker Griezmann and feels it will take an offer of more than €80million to land Joao Felix from his current club.

"He could play in any team in the world," the former Benfica and midfielder told El Partidazo de COPE.

"I don't think Benfica will accept selling him for €80m. He's a player who reminds me a bit of Griezmann."

Rúben Dias, Pizzi, Rafa and João Félix have been named in the @selecaoportugal squad! #WeAreBenfica pic.twitter.com/RWqT2Yrdpb — SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) May 23, 2019

Griezmann has starred at Atletico for five seasons, but announced last month he would be leaving the club.

The forward is heavily linked with a move to , although Griezmann refused to reveal any aspect of his future when asked where he may land following Les Bleus' friendly win over on Sunday.

Tiago said he expected the 28-year-old to end up at Camp Nou when all is said and done, even after Griezmann turned down a move to the club to remain with Atletico Madrid last summer.

"He is a great player and a great team-mate," he said. "He has always given everything for the club.

Article continues below

"We all believe he will play at Barca next season."

Atletico Madrid finished second in La Liga while Barcelona won the title once again.

However, the season ended on a sour note for Lionel Messi and co., with the club suffering a shock elimination to in the before falling to in the finale.