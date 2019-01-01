'He makes decisions with his heart' - Enzo Zidane happy to see father's Real Madrid return

The manager's son says he is glad that he has returned to lead the club after originally leaving last summer.

Enzo Zidane says he is glad to see his father return to for a second stint as the club's manager.

The elder Zidane left Real Madrid following last campaign's triumph, the club's third consecutive victory in the competition.

He was replaced by Julen Lopetegui, who lasted mere months before being sacked in favour of Santiago Solari.

Solari didn't fare much better, as Madrid were eliminated by in Champions League play.

That paved the way for Zidane's remarkable return, much to the pleasure of the manager's son.

"I'm happy, like any son with his father," Enzo Zidane told Sport.

"I hope he comes out the best he can, I trust in his work and I support him as always."

He added: "[He] always makes decisions with his heart and it worked out like that. When you do things with your heart they go well and I'm sure it will be great.

"If Real Madrid are now in good hands, I do not have the answer to that. It's the people who speak, I'm happy as a son and as a Madrid fan."

Enzo was with Real Madrid for over a decade, having joined as a youth player in 2004.

He moved to in 2017 before joining FC Lausanne-Sport in the Swiss in January 2018.

In July, Enzo returned to , joining Rayo Majadahonda in the second division on a one-year loan deal.

Rayo Majadahonda recently cruised past Numancia via a 3-0 win, and Enzo says the team is beginning to feel more comfortable.

"At last we play a game in which we are calm at the end, a game with an advantage," he said.

"The first part has been very good, the whole team entered tense, very well and getting goals.

"We have played several very good matches, what we always want to do better and we will keep trying every weekend with the best goal to get the maximum points this season".