Young striker Basem Al-Arini continued his impressive form with Al-Taawoun, scoring a superb goal against Al-Khaloud in the 20th and final round of the U21 Elite League, despite his team’s 1-3 defeat, once again highlighting his goal-scoring abilities and his determination to shine even in the most difficult circumstances.

Despite Al-Taawoun’s defeat, the team qualified directly for the quarter-finals to determine the champion, following the conclusion of the league stage.

Al-Arini has been the standout performer of Al-Taawoun’s season, taking his tally to 18 goals at the top of the Joi Elite League scoring charts, confirming his prowess and his ability to secure a place in Al-Sukari’s first team.

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This is the fourth consecutive match in which Al-Arini has found the net in the competition, having scored against Al-Akhdoud (one goal), then Al-Hazm with a brace in the 17th round, and a hat-trick in the 4-2 thrashing of Al-Nassr in the 19th round.









Al-Taawoun sit in fourth place with 36 points in the Saudi Elite League table, behind Al-Nassr (38), Al-Hilal (40) and Al-Ittifaq (41).

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