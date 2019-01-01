'He is obviously a fine, fine footballer' - Klopp hails Elliott after first Liverpool appearance

The 16-year-old took in his first senior outing for the Reds on Sunday night and the German boss is excited to watch his talent blossom at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp praised Harvey Elliott after making his debut against , describing the teenager as a "fine, fine footballer."

Elliott completed a transfer to Anfield from Fulham over the weekend and was quickly thrown into pre-season action despite his tender age.

The young winger came on for the final 11 minutes of a clash with Napoli on Sunday, which Jurgen Klopp's side ultimately lost 3-0 at Murrayfield in .

Lorenzo Insigne, Arkadiusz Milik and Amin Younes grabbed the goals for the Italian outfit, who ran out comfortable winners against the European champions.

Elliott became the youngest player in Premier League history when he was introduced as a substitute for against last season at the age of 16 years and 30 days.

He has been tipped for a bright future at the highest level and Klopp revealed his admiration for the English starlet after the Napoli defeat.

“That's why he is here," the Reds head coach began. "I could say so many positive things about the boy, we signed him, he came here, he decided for us and could have gone pretty much everywhere but he wanted to be part of Liverpool.

“The stories with the boy start early and already he is the youngest ever Premier League player and has broken quite a few records because of his talent.

“Now he is here so let's work with him. He needs game time, we will see where he gets that but he is obviously a fine, fine footballer and that's why we were really interested.”

Elliott's arrival represents Liverpool's second signing of the summer transfer window, joining Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg, who moved to Anfield from Dutch side PEC Zwolle for £1.7 million ($2m) in June.

The 17-year-old was also handed his debut against Napoli and both players are now in line to appear in the club's final pre-season fixture against on Wednesday.

After the clash in Geneva, Klopp's men will then turn their attention to a Community Shield date against on Sunday, August 4.

Liverpool have the chance to pick up their first trophy of the 2019-20 campaign at Wembley, before kicking off their latest Premier League bid at home to Norwich the following Friday.