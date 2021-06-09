'He's more deserving' – Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante backed for Ballon d'Or by ex-Nigeria star Dimeji Lawal

The former Super Eagles midfielder believes no player in the world deserves the individual accolade ahead of the Blues star

Former Nigeria international Dimeji Lawal claims N’Golo Kante deserves to beat the likes of Lionel Messi to the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

The France international has emerged as one of the favourites for the individual accolade thanks to his impressive displays that helped Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea win the Champions League.

He was named man of the match in both legs of the semi-final against Real Madrid and won it again in the 1-0 final win over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

When asked if he shares the sentiment of the 30-year-old winning the prize, the former Real Madrid B and Kortrijk midfielder told Goal: “I know this topic has generated a lot of attention globally.

“But, I strongly believe that N'Golo Kante should walk home with the award this year.

“Evaluating him by his performances in the year under review, he has done so much in football.

“Talking about Chelsea’s Champions League success, he was the brain behind it as he single-handedly won it for them.

“Whichever way you look at it, the France international is the huge favourite for the prize, more than any other footballer at the moment.”

Defensively orientated players rarely win the illustrious prize, however, the current Shooting Stars Sports Club team manager states that there is a sharp contrast between scoring goals and a contribution to success.

However, he would not be disenchanted if the former Leicester City star is not bestowed with the Ballon d'Or honour.

“I think we have to distinguish between goalscoring and major contributions to one's team,” he continued.

“Should winning the Ballon d'Or be about scoring goals? Or should it be about all-round contributions to one’s team?

“If it is about the latter, I can say it boldly that no one is more deserving than Kante. Talk about consistency, no one has matched him this season.

“Well, opinion differs. So, for those who will be privileged to vote, they may not see things the way I’m seeing it.

“And as such, I won’t be shocked or disappointed if he doesn’t win it, but on a personal note, no one is more deserving than Kante.”