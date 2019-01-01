'He is a star' - Lenglet praises Griezmann amid Barcelona links

The forward has announced that he will be moving and is expected to join the Catalans, with a potential future team-mate full of praise for him

defender Clement Lenglet praised Antoine Griezmann, labelling his team-mate one of the best players in .

Griezmann, 28, has been heavily linked with a move to Barca after announcing earlier this month he would be leaving .

Lenglet, who is in line to make his France debut next month, hailed Griezmann as one of the best players in 's top flight.

"Griezmann is one of the three or four best players in La Liga," he told a news conference.

"He is a star and he has been in the competition for several years. He has scored many goals every season.

"He is the star of Atletico and also one of the great figures of the league."

While Griezmann is linked with a Barca switch, the forward is also a reported target for Premier League giants .

And while the forward has said he would be leaving Atletico, he has yet to confirm where he will be playing next season.

Lenglet, 23, said he would be watching closely for Griezmann's decision on his future, with many Barcelona supporters certainly joining him in the wait.

"Griezmann has said that he is leaving Atletico, but not where. We still do not know what team he will play with," he said.

"We will have to wait, but we are all attentive to when he will announce it."

Both players will be back in action soon, with France set to take on on Sunday ahead of a pair of qualifying matches.

Article continues below

The defending World Cup champions will take on and Andorra later in June as they look to take control of qualifying Group H.

They currently sit level on points with Turkey, with both sides having won their two opening matches of the campaign.