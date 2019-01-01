'He has let the whole country down' - Nigerians react to Siasia's Fifa ban

The 52-year-old was sanctioned by the world football ruling body for breaching the Fifa Code of Ethics

Following Fifa's lifetime ban on former player and coach Samson Siasia, football followers took to social media to react.

On Friday, the independent Ethics Committee found Siasia guilty of art. 11 (Bribery) of the 2009 edition of the Fifa Code of Ethics which has resulted in his lifetime ban from football-related activities and a fine of CHF 50,000.

Article continues below

However, Nigerians are shocked by the situation the former youth coach has found himself in after he guided the country to silver and bronze medals at the 2008 Beijing and 2016 Rio Olympic Games respectively.

Oh no! Samson Siasia, why? — Tboy (@harryjaysolid) August 16, 2019

Samson Siasia just fell my hand. Sigh — The Maestro (@trap_teflonDon) August 16, 2019

Outrageous: Abi did FIFA mistake another Siasia to our own Samson Siasia becos of his popularity. I'm shock ooo. https://t.co/S0oAPyhGkU — Afolabi Oluwatobi™ 🇳🇬 (@iam_Benjamin93) August 16, 2019

Sad news about Siasia

Hope he clears his name — Ike Chikadibia (@chicksdibia) August 16, 2019

Ohhhhh my God!

This is very distasteful. Siasia accepting bribe to influence outcome of matches?

Too bad! I had a lot of respect for him.



While on the subject,

We have to rein sports betting. Esp in Nigeria. Its plain gambling! Its immoral! Its evil! https://t.co/JdVWqO5K0p — Oloko Ben Chukwuemeka (@BenOloko) August 16, 2019

The Samson Siasia issue comes as a rude, eye-opening and even humbling shock to me. — Tola Badekale (@BadekaleTola) August 16, 2019

This Siasia's story is embarrassing and painful to hear. — I'm IGBO no But... (@kelecie) August 16, 2019

Samson Siasia banned for accepting to receive a bribe. So sad and unfortunate! 😔 — Mogaji Èkó (@mogajicares) August 16, 2019

Siasia’s name has been smeared. Just imagine. I hope he can clear his name somehow because this isn’t good. This is not how he wants to be remembered. — Odogwu (@MovingKorrect) August 16, 2019

From Hero to Zero.

Siasia let the whole country down not just the football world. pic.twitter.com/XXallBNxNC — こんにちは (@Swiztaade) August 16, 2019

It quite sad for poor coach, Samson Siasia mum still in kidnapper's custody. I never expected dat Siasia is corrupt, he’s now banned for Life from any football Related activities. I'm sure dat Nigerians won't even bother to call for his mum release anymore. 😢😢 https://t.co/iOsXu3uDyQ — SEÑOR AMID HUMBLE (@amid_temitayo) August 16, 2019

Wow Samson Siasia handed life ban from all football related activities. So sad! https://t.co/1bf23l8wrT — Tobi (@tobibus2000) August 16, 2019

This news about Siasia breaks my heart mehn 😢 — ifeanyi udeh (@bonefactor) August 16, 2019

Oh my! Samson Siasia. An unfortunate self inflicted calamity right there. I remember his amazing side of 2005 and 2008. — Inverse Paranoid🕶 (@bolajikazeem_) August 16, 2019

With this on Samson Siasia, I'm not just shocked, I'm also disappointed and appalled. Quite unbelievable!!!



This another dent on the image of Nigeria and Nigerian football.



This is sad!!! pic.twitter.com/sU0pDiHb9G — I am Timi B (@dillikonko) August 16, 2019

Samson Siasia banned for accepting to receive a bribe. So sad and unfortunate! 😔 — Mogaji Èkó (@mogajicares) August 16, 2019

It will be sad to see Siasia end his football career on a life ban. I hope he appeal this ruling and maybe FIFA will show a bit of mercy in their judgement. — Jide'Lana (@jide_lana) August 16, 2019

So sad Samson siasia banned from football for life...



Wow! I'm in shock... Most decorated Nigerian coach ever...

FIFA why na? @FIFAcom pic.twitter.com/0YgwXgeNIH — Kingston Chidiebere James 🇳🇬 ⚽ (@EKWE_Maaster) August 16, 2019

This is very sad and a hard time for Siasia. This couple with the abduction of the mother must be taking something from him. What a way to end an illustrious career with ignominy. Feel for you bro. — Emmanuel Ufuah (@EmmanuelUfuah) August 16, 2019

Yeee pa! Samson Siasia has been banned for life by Fifa for taking bribes and match fixing. This is very sad news. Siasia is a very good coach and was a fantastic footballer and servant for Nigerian football. Why did he have to spoil his good name with this kind of nonsense? pic.twitter.com/w05ASXnOt7 — The Omonile Lawyer™ (@MatthewOttah) August 16, 2019