'He has given us a big boost' - Lampard salutes Chelsea star Ziyech after second goal in as many games

The Morocco international has now scored in each of his first two starts for the Blues after recovering from an early-season injury

head coach Frank Lampard is grateful for the "big boost" his side has received from in-form Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech scored the opener on Saturday at as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 win at Turf Moor that took them up to fourth in the Premier League table.

With the goal, Ziyech became the first Chelsea player since Diego Costa in 2014 to score on his first two starts for the club in all competitions, after he also netted in a midweek win at Krasnodar.

More teams

After making a £37 million ($48m) move from , Ziyech's debut with Chelsea was pushed back due to a twisted knee sustained in the club's only pre-season game away at .

Now that he is back, Lampard couldn't be happier with what he's seen from the international.

“I expected a lot of him because I was very aware of his qualities and how important they can be to the club," Lampard told a post-game press conference.

"He brings a different property to us, with an eye for a pass, his receiving, crossing and assist-making. But what I have seen since he has been here is his absolute personality when he plays to want the ball.

"His work-rate off the ball is very, very good as well. He has brought those qualities and comes with real confidence. He has given us a big boost. His demeanour, the way he plays.

"Two games in a few days with a trip to for him after being out for so long has been really good by him.”

Another summer Chelsea signing starting to find his rhythm for the club is Ben Chilwell, who has started the club's last four Premier League games after recovering from an early-season foot injury.

Lampard was also full of praise for the attacking contributions made by the 23-year-old, who joined in the off-season from .

Article continues below

"It has been a really positive impact and it is an important part of how I want to play involving our full-backs in an offensive sense," Lampard added.

"I am not taking away the defensive thing because I thought him and Reece [James] found the perfect moments to join in, get higher up the pitch and then perfectly recovered back up the pitch for second balls that were coming at us today.

"With the quality of Chily, we have to utilise him and get him high up the pitch at times. [It] is a big deal for us and he will get better as he is settling in. There’s a lot more to come from Chily."