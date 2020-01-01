'He forgets who Lewandowski's agent is!' - Alaba's agent strikes back at Bayern in contract stand-off

The Austrian's representative has said he is asking for far less money than the star Polish striker earns in Bavaria

David Alaba's agent has hit back at sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic as the Austrian's public contract stand-off continues.

Alaba has entered the final year of his contract as Bayern continue to try and tie down the defender for the long term.

That process turned ugly last week when former Bayern president Uli Hoeness accused Alaba's agent Pini Zahavi of being a "greedy piranha."

The comments from Hoeness have set off a public feud between club and player, with Alaba himself being forced to get involved and deny that his financial demands were excessive.

In an interview with Kicker, Salihamidzic made it clear that although Alaba is a valued member of the squad, Bayern have two members of the team who will always command a higher salary than any other players.

"At Bayern there is a sporting and financial upper limit: Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer," Salihamidzic said.

"I don't think David himself thinks he is above these two colleagues. Zahavi thinks in other dimensions. He can, but we won't follow him. We won't do crazy things like he might know from other clubs, and certainly not at a time when sales and profits are collapsing, in football as everywhere in business life."

In response to those comments Zahavi struck back at Salihamidzic, reminding the sporting director that because he also serves as Lewandowski's agent, he is more than familiar with the Polish striker's value.

"I don't want to comment on this renewed approach," Zahavi told Sky Germany. "Only this much: Mr Salihamidzic has apparently forgotten who Robert Lewandowski's agent is.

"I negotiated Robert's contract last year and logically I know exactly what he deserves. What we're asking for David is well below Robert's salary."

Alaba has been with Bayern since joining the club's academy in 2008 and has become a vital part of the side since breaking through with the first team in 2010.

The Austrian has made a total of 437 appearances for the club, claiming nine titles during his time in Bavaria.

Bayern begin their quest for a ninth consecutive Bundesliga crown on Friday when they open their campaign with a match against .