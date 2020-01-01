'He did not always train full throttle' - Former Cameroon coach Schafer reveals how he got the best out of Samuel Eto'o

The German manager, who coached the African nation between 2001 and 2004, reveals how he helped focus the former Barca hitman on becoming great

Former manager Winfried Schafer has revealed how he painted a stark picture for a young Samuel Eto'o in order to force the striker to focus and become one of the deadliest front men in the game.

Eto'o burst onto the world football scene as a teenager with , before going on to score goals for the likes of Mallorca, , and , winning the four times along with three titles, a crown, and becoming the all-time top scorer for his country.

Although Eto'o is now regarded as one of the greatest African footballers of all time and among the best strikers of the 21st Century, he did not always have the right attitude to make the most of his potential, according to Schafer.

More teams

Schafer, who coached Cameroon between 2001 and 2004, including at the World Cup in and Korea, says he took Eto'o aside at the 2002 because of his lack of effort in training - and gave him a warning on his future.

Speaking exclusively to Goal and Spox, Schafer said: "Samuel was incredibly quick and a goal scoring threat. His problem was that he was early to the opinion that he was a great player. He did not always train full throttle when he was with us.

"So before a match at the 2002 AFCON I had a talk with him. I said: 'Samuel, imagine someone saying in three years from now: 'Eto'o, that was a talented player. What does he do now?' Do you really want people talking about you like that?' He shook his head and finally started to work. Today he is still thankful for these clear words."

Schafer also revealed how chaotic it was behind the scenes with the Cameroon national team, with rows over bonuses affecting their 2002 World Cup campaign as they crashed out in the group stages despite having won the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the year.

Rows over bonuses got so bad, says Schafer, that the players were threatening not to play a November 2004 friendly against just hours before kick-off, eventually only agreeing to play and getting prepared for the match on the bus ride to the stadium.

He said: “It was a very tumultuous time. I remember that we flew to the 2002 World Cup in Japan and Korea five days late because the Secretary of Sport did not want to pay the players their bonuses they had earned with the qualification for that tournament.

“It was a joke, and the Germans benefited the most, because they came out top of our group. We did so well before the tournament, but these influences from outside are a real obstacle in countries like these.

“I never experienced as many strikes as I did in Cameroon. The game against Germany in November 2004 in Leipzig remains sadly unforgotten in that sense.

Article continues below

“At 5pm, three and a half hours before kick-off, there was the team meeting at the hotel. The players entered the room and said: 'Coach, we won't play'. I thought it was a bad joke, but they had not been paid again. 'We will have a nice evening', they said and headed back to their rooms.

“I contacted the German Football Association to reach the president of Cameroon's FA, because they had dinner. But he was not able to help me, because the Secretary of Sport was somewhere in Cameroon and did not answer his phone. In the end a guy from main sponsor Puma assured us that the players would get their money.

"It would have been a disgrace, if I had not made those calls that night. In the end, the players got dressed for the match in the team bus. Crazy."