Haziq cherishing Challenge Cup success

The cup success will forever be special to Haziq Nadzli after his 3 saves in the penalty shoot-out helped JDTII to the 2019 Challenge Cup.

There was no doubt who was the toast of Johor Darul Ta'zim II (JDTII) in lifting the Challenge Cup and despite Fadhli Shas being the one who scored the winning kick in the penalty shoot-out, it was Haziq who is the real hero of the team.

UKM sent the match into extra time through Mateo Roskam's goal in the 82nd minute and after both teams failed to find the breakthrough in extra time, it was down to concentration, nerves and plenty of luck with the shoot-out. At one point UKM led 4-3 in the shoot-out but Haziq saved Akmal Zahir's shot to keep his team's hopes alive.

The 21-year-old then proceeded to stop Baiquiddin Shamsudin and Asnan Ahmad's kicks to put it on a plate for Fadhli to convert the winner as JDTII ran out 6-5 winners following a 1-1 aggregate score in normal time of the two legged final.

"First of all, I want to thank my team mates for their hard work all the way to the penalties. When it comes to penalties, it is 50-50 chance and I only focus on doing well. So to be able to save three and help my team lift the trophy is something special.

"Next season I want to do better with the team because I'm not to happy with my performance this year. Next up is the SEA Games and it's a chance to redeem the disappointment of two years ago in . Hopefully I'm selected and can do well in the tournament," said Haziq after the match.

Haziq who had previous spells with PDRM and Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) before spending this 2019 season in the Premier League with JDTII. Still very young and viewed extremely highly by those within the national team both senior and junior level, Haziq must start looking challenging for a more permanent squad place with JDT next season.

