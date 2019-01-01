Hayne bails on football debut

The former NRL star decided against playing on Sunday

Jarryd Hayne's latest code switch has hit an early bump with media attention reportedly seeing him decide against playing for local football side East Gosford over the weekend.

The 31-year-old was expected to make his debut for the club on Sunday after training all week but pulled the plug following the media frenzy sparked by word he was going to give the round ball game a go.

No sign of Jarryd Hayne up at East Gosford this afternoon.



Am told he trained all week and had every intention of playing but was spooked by reports today. — Sam Phillips (@samphillips06) June 2, 2019

In his absence, Hayne's East Gosford side still managed to claim a 3-1 win over Umina with a few extra interested bystanders and even a camera crew watching on.

.@JarrydHayne disappointed fans with a no-show at what should've been his debut match for the East Gosford soccer club. The Dally M winner has been living and training in the area, amid reports one of his legal cases may be nearing a conclusion. @BryanSeymour1 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/5eBIostlR5 — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) June 2, 2019

Hayne is no stranger to a code switch having gone from rugby league to the NFL and Rugby 7's before returning to the NRL with his playing future currently grounded as the result of an ongoing court case.

While yet to line-up for East Gosford, the Aussie is already quite familiar with the round ball having been close to lining up in an exhibition match against a Legends side in 2016.

NFL commitments ultimately saw his involvement that night restricted to a coin toss with Hayne revealing his admiration for a Reds icon.

"Steven Gerrard to be in Sydney, one of the all-time greats of world soccer, it’s going to be a great game, great atmosphere,” Hayne said at the time.

“For me, it’s just a pleasure to be out there and be in his presence.”