Having Arsenal's Aubameyang at Liverpool 'a great problem' - Paul Cook

The Gabon forward has been rumoured to draw the interest of the Reds who are looking to boost their firepower

Athletic boss Paul Cook believes there will be a serious squad selection dilemma should forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang join .

The Gabon international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium with just over a year left on his contract.

If he does not sign a new contract, Arsenal are likely to sell him in the next transfer window or risk losing him for free.

Aubameyang has been linked with clubs like , and .

Should the 30-year-old opt for Anfield, he will have to contend with the star trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who have a combined 49 competitive goals between them this season.

"I think Aubameyang has got 16 goals this year in a year that Arsenal, obviously they are in a good vein of form at the minute, but you wouldn't say it's one of Arsenal's best years by any stretch of the imagination," Cook told Sky Sports.

"I think Aubameyang would certainly score goals in any football team. The problem you get when you get players like that is that they expect to play.

"Who would you leave out? Have you got that squad rotation? I think I'd leave that to Jurgen [Klopp] to sort out. It's a great problem to have."

Aubameyang has 20 goals in 32 competitive appearances for Arsenal this season.