Havertz value won't be hit by coronavirus crisis, says Leverkusen CEO Carro

The Bundesliga side's chief is adamant that the club's prized asset will not be sold for a cut-price fee

's CEO Fernando Carro does not expect young star Kai Havertz's value in the transfer market to decline, despite the financial impact of coronavirus crisis.

The 20-year-old international's performances this season have attracted admiring glances from Europe's elite, notching 10 goals and eight assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

However, Carro has warned any potential suitors hoping to take advantage of a deflated market and pick the attacking midfielder up for a bargain that he does not expect to sell the club's prized asset for a cut-price fee.

More teams

"Kai is a top player," the 55-year-old said to Sky Sports Germany. "Top players remain valuable because there are not many of them. I assume that the market value losses will not be reflected in the transfer fees for top players."

Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz claimed Havertz was worth "more than 100 million euros" only last month and the club are unwilling to budge from their valuation and would be equally happy not to sell the player, who is under contract until 2022.

"We are still happy to have him and of course would like to keep him with us for as long as possible," Carro continued. "You have to do this but also respect the player’s desire."

Havertz has been linked with a number of top European clubs, including giants . However, he would not rule out a move abroad if he does decide to leave Leverkusen.

"I am ready to take a big step and I like challenges," Havertz told Sport Bild. "For me, that also includes going abroad."

Despite making no secret of his desire to eventually move on, the attacking midfielder insisted he was in no rush to leave Leverkusen.

Article continues below

"Leverkusen is a great club, I feel good. I always said that," Havertz continued. "But I want to take my next step in my career at some point. That is my aspiration."

Leverkusen are enjoying a strong season, sitting fifth in the Bundesliga - just four points off second-placed .

Havertz and his team-mates had also made a strong start in the round of 16, beating 3-1 at Ibrox in the first leg of their tie with the Scottish outfit.