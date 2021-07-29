Harry Maguire, Virgil van Dijk to Raphael Varane - Who are the top 10 most expensive centre-backs of all time?
With a move from Real Madrid to Manchester United all but done for a transfer fee close to €50m, Raphael Varane becomes the joint 10th most expensive centre-back of all time.
The 28-year-old, who spent the last 10 seasons at Real Madrid, won every single trophy in Spain including four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles. He won a total of 18 titles at Santiago Bernabeu and is one of the most accomplished defenders of the current generation.
English international Harry Maguire is the most expensive central defender of all time after he moved to Manchester United in the summer of 2019 for a record fee of €87.1m from fellow Premier League club Leicester City.
Editors' Picks
- Elanga and Pereira wondergoals give Solskjaer dilemma: What we learned from Manchester United draw with Brentford
- 'We are not afraid of America!' - After 21 goals in three games, can the USWNT stop the free-scoring Netherlands?
- Kaide Gordon: Liverpool wonderkid wowing Klopp after £3m move
- Tokyo 2020 Power Rankings: USWNT third as Olympic knockouts begin
Maguire's transfer overtook Liverpool's signing of Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk for €84.5m from Southampton which was the record transfer fee for centre-back until 2019.
In the list of most expensive transfers of central defenders, Manchester City have the most number of players, four out of the top 11 transfers.
Who are the top 10 most expensive centre-backs of all time?
|Pos.
|Player
|Clubs
|Year
|Fee
|1
|Harry Maguire
|Leicester City - Manchester United
|2019
|€87.1m
|2
|Virgil van Dijk
|Southampton - Liverpool
|2018
|€84.5m
|3
|Lucas Hernandez
|Atletico Madrid - Bayern Munich
|2019
|€80m
|4
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Ajax - Juventus
|2019
|€75m (+€10.5m)
|5
|Ruben Dias
|Benfica - Manchester City
|2020
|€68m (+€3.6m)
|6
|Aymeric Laporte
|Athletic Bilbao - Manchester City
|2018
|€65m
|7
|David Luiz
|Chelsea - PSG
|2014
|€62.5m
|8
|John Stones
|Everton - Manchester City
|2016
|€58m
|9
|Eliaquim Mangala
|Porto - Manchester City
|2014
|€51.7m
|10
|Eder Militao
|Porto - Real Madrid
|2019
|€50m
|10
|Raphael Varane
|Real Madrid - Manchester United
|2021
|€50m