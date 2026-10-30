Harry Kane insists he 'didn't party too hard' after Ballon d'Or triumph as England captain explains Bayern Munich bench role in 6-1 DFB-Pokal win

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Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has revealed that a pre-planned rest rather than excessive celebrations kept him on the bench during Wednesday night's emphatic 6-1 DFB-Pokal victory over Magdeburg. Having lifted the Ballon d'Or in London on Monday evening, the 33-year-old England captain watched on as an unused substitute in midweek.

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Pre-agreed break follows London gala

Kane confirmed that Bayern coaching staff had already scheduled his midweek breather prior to Monday's ceremony, where he beat Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal to become England's first winner since Michael Owen in 2001. Although ready to feature if required, the veteran marksman was spared as Michael Olise netted a brace. Consequently, the forward was able to recover from a few exhausting days.

Emotional toll required midweek breather

Speaking as quoted by TNT Sports, Kane explained the decision behind his omission: "I didn't party too hard! I could have played, but to be honest, Danksy [Bayern assistant Aaron Danks] spoke to me and said they were thinking of trying to give me a break in this game, even before the Ballon d'Or, because I've played a lot of games in the last six weeks or so.

"It just worked well, the guys who started did really well. There was a moment in the game where he was thinking of bringing me on and we scored the fourth goal and killed the game off. All in all, I think it was important to get a rest. It's been a big emotional load, going through the big high on Monday.

"Big game on Saturday now as well [against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga], so I'll train tomorrow and be ready for that."

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Stand-in boss praises humble countryman

Reflecting on Monday's ceremony, Kane added: "Crazy week. What an unbelievable night on Monday. Obviously a lot of nerves and different emotions compared to a football match or anything like that. A lot of waiting around and trying to picture what it would be like if I did win. But, honestly, just really special, the support I've had from friends, family, fans, text messages, social media has just been overwhelming - so many congratulations. Had a good night after the event, celebrated with the ones close to me and then straight back work and just trying to take it all in really."

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Meanwhile, Bayern assistant Danks - deputising while head coach Vincent Kompany recovers from illness - paid tribute to his fellow countryman: "Working closely with him and seeing the effort he puts in, knowing the journey that he's been on to get to this moment, just really, really happy for him.

"As an Englishman, I'm really proud for him. I'm a big advocate of English players and English coaches, and I want them to showcase what they're capable of, so for Harry to bring this back for England, I think it's great recognition for him. I know Harry's full focus will now be on his next goal, his next performances, his next games. He'll be straight back into that professional, humble mindset that's got him to this level."

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Rested striker eyes Dortmund showdown

Having recharged his batteries on the sidelines during Wednesday's cup rout, Kane will return to the starting line-up when Bayern resume their Bundesliga title defence this weekend. The Bavarians face a high-stakes Klassiker clash against arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday evening looking to build on their free-scoring domestic form. Arriving fresh after his midweek break gives the newly crowned Ballon d'Or winner an ideal platform to shine.