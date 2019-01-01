Hariss Harun and Shakir Hamzah nominated for the Best ASEAN Player award

Hariss and Shakir have certainly kept the Singapore flag flying high overseas as the duo, have been nominated for the Best ASEAN Player award

Hariss Harun and Shakir Hamzah have certainly kept the Singapore flag flying high overseas as the duo, have been nominated for the Best ASEAN Player award by the ‘Anugerah Bolasepak Kebangsaan (ABK),’ the prestigious gala organised by the Malaysian Football League (MFL).

Hariss who continues to be a stalwart for JDT as the club's skipper continues to scales new heights as the Johor based club continued its domestic dominance this season by winning the MSL ( Malaysia ) while also adding the to its list of honours this season.

On the other hand full-back, Shakir has been a revelation for this season, - his performances helping the green and yellow to the title in July.

The Singaporean duo will be vying for the coveted accolade alongside 's Patrick Reichelt.