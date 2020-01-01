Hardworking Wanyama, Olunga and Were deserve to be where they are - Situma

The retired footballer explains how the trio had their chances and grabbed them to help grow their careers

Michael Olunga, Jesse Were and Victor Wanyama have worked hard and deserve to be where they are, former defender James Situma has said.

During an interview with Goal, the former skipper said the Kenyan stars have individually worked hard to reach the footballing levels they are at now.

The three are Kenya's high-profile athletes currently playing in different leagues. Were has been an outstanding man for Zesco United as Olunga has been for Kashiwa Reysol in .

After a frustrating moment at Hotspur, Wanyama switched to in Major League Soccer in January.

“When it comes to ranking, sincerely I cannot say who is on top of the other because they all deserve to be where they are,” Situma told Goal.

“Opportunities come in different ways and that is why [Victor] Wanyama is where he is, [Michael] Olunga is in Japan and [Jesse] Were is at Zesco United.

“They are top and hardworking players who deserve to be where they are, it is only they have had different opportunities and made hay out of them.”

On matters of national team selections, where Anthony Akumu has been sidelined in recent engagements, Situma says it does not mean the ' star is poor but rather all depends on the opponent and the style the coach wants to deploy.

“Coach [Francis] Kimanzi has his way of planning for matches and always selects the best team for the day with the intention of just winning. Both players [Wanyama and Akumu] are good,” he continued. “It will always depend on which team one is going to play strategy-wise as sometimes a coach will need a holding midfielder or two on other occasions.

“In other games, you may need two creative midfielders and one deep-lying one so in essence it always depends on who the opponent is.

“It is more like a car; You cannot take a small car and expect it to serve you better let us say in Laikipia or Maasai Mara where the terrain and state of roads are different from the ones in Nairobi.”