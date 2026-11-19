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Hannover 96 v Greuther Fürth: kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 07:00 Heinz von Heiden-Arena

Hannover 96 host Greuther Fürth at the Heinz von Heiden-Arena in Hanover. Just one place separates these mid-table sides in the 2. Bundesliga, giving the meeting extra significance.

Hannover have struggled for consistency under coach Sandro Wagner. The Lower Saxony side have two draws, one win and two defeats from their past five competitive matches.

Greuther Fürth arrive in Hanover with mixed form of their own. A 0-3 defeat against Dynamo Dresden in their most recent match undid the progress Heiko Vogel’s side had made in the preceding weeks.

The clubs have already met this 2. Bundesliga season. Fürth won 1-2 in Hanover in March 2026, a result the hosts want to put right this time.

Can't make it to the stadium? Here's how to watch on TV or via live stream.

Talking points this week: what has been happening at Hannover 96 and Greuther Fürth?

Hannover 96 go into this match with one win, two draws and two defeats from their past five competitive games. They drew their most recent league match 2-2 against FC Heidenheim after beating Dynamo Dresden 2-1. Across those five games, Hannover scored seven goals and conceded eight. Greuther Fürth have two wins, no draws and three defeats in their past five games. A heavy 0-3 home defeat against Dynamo Dresden followed a 1-0 win over Holstein Kiel. Fürth scored four times and conceded seven goals over that period.

Hannover 96 v Greuther Fürth: line-ups

Hannover 96 v Greuther Fürth: form

Hannover 96 v Greuther Fürth: head-to-head record

Hannover 96 v Greuther Fürth: league tables