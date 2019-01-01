Hakimi on target in comeback Borussia Dortmund win over Cologne
Achraf Hakimi scored a goal as Borussia Dortmund fought back to defeat Cologne 3-1 in Friday’s Bundesliga encounter.
Hakimi started on the bench and was introduced as a second-half substitute for Nico Schulz two minutes after the hour-mark.
86 | Goallll!!— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 23, 2019
Everyone say thank you ACHRAF!!!#KOEBVB 1-2 pic.twitter.com/cYEe4J0F7u
The Real Madrid loanee put the BVB ahead in the 86th minute after Jadon Sancho had cancelled out Dominick Drexler's opener for Cologne.
Minutes later, Paco Alcacer wrapped up the maximum points for the visitors with his stoppage effort.
Never. Give. Up. 💪— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 23, 2019
We leave Cologne with three points ✅#KOEBVB 1-3 pic.twitter.com/oVFRzHOmCm
The victory continued Dortmund's unbeaten start to the season following their 5-1 thumping of Augsburg last Saturday.
They sit at the summit of the Bundesliga table with six points after two matches and they visit newly-promoted Union Berlin for their next league fixture on August 31.