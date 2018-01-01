Hakim Ziyech bags hat-trick as Ajax decimate De Graafschap

The Morocco international notched a treble to help Erik ten Hag’s men continue their winning streak in the Dutch elite division

Hakim Ziyech scored three goals as Ajax demolished De Graafschap 8-0 in Sunday’s Dutch Eredivisie tie at Johan Cruijff Arena.

The 25-year-old took his goal tally to 10 in his 13th league appearance for the side this season to help Erik ten Hag’s men extend their winning run to 10 games in the elite division.

The Morocco international scored in the 32nd minute shortly after Dusan Tadic and Noussair Mazraoui had given the Amsterdam outfit a two-goal lead.

The former Twente midfielder added his second in the 62nd minute with David Neres providing the assist.

Daley Blind then scored the fifth goal for the home team three minutes later before Ziyech completed his hat-trick in the 69th minute.

Blind then finished off the rout with goals in the 64th and 90th minutes to help them seal a comfortable victory.

Despite the emphatic win, Ajax remain second in the log with 43 points from 16 games, two points adrift of leaders PSV Eindhoven.

They will aim to continue the imperative display when they clash with Utrecht in their next league game on December 23.