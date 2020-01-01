Haaland transfer door left ajar as father discusses future plans & Ibrahimovic & Ronaldo admiration

Alf-Inge Haaland says his son is “very happy at Borussia Dortmund right now”, but acknowledges that a big-money move could be made at some stage

Erling Haaland is “very happy at right now”, but his father admits that anything could happen in the future as a transfer door is left ajar to an ever-growing collection of suitors.

Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City have all seen moves for the exciting Norwegian frontman mooted.

Manchester United missed out on his signature during the last winter transfer window, while giants have also expressed interest in the past.

Dortmund were deemed to be the perfect stepping stone back in January 2020, with Haaland heading to to plunder 33 goals through 32 appearances.

At 20 years of age, there is no need for him to rush into making another move any time soon.

Alf-Inge Haaland does, however, acknowledge that mounting interest from afar may become impossible to ignore.

He told Tuttosport: “He is very happy at Borussia Dortmund right now, but Erling loves a challenge and you can never know what the future holds in football. We'll see.”

Haaland has shown himself to be one of the most devastating frontmen in world football, with the youngster following in the footsteps of those he idolised growing up.

“He was born a striker, and always adored players who scored lots of goals, but two in particular: Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo,” Haaland senior added.

“He also had a weakness for Mario Balotelli at . He's never satisfied and trains constantly, because he wants to become the best. He's super focused and lives for football.”

Juve believed they were in a position to buy into those qualities when Haaland was catching the eye at Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg.

Discussions regarding a switch to were held during a visit to Turin, but the Bianconeri saw a top target slip their net.

Alf-Inge Haaland said: “It's true. It was a wonderful experience, we went to watch Juventus- and I was really impressed with the atmosphere at the Juventus Stadium.”

Juve were left cursing their luck at that stage, but it could be that Haaland comes back onto the market in upcoming windows as the clamour to secure his signature intensifies.