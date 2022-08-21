Haaland and Bernardo Silva drive Man City's incredible comeback in six-goal thriller vs Newcastle

Manchester City fought back to claim a draw against Newcastle in a six-goal thriller on Sunday

Almiron, Wilson and Trippier on target

But Haaland and Bernardo Silva rescued Man City late

Both teams still unbeaten in the league

WHAT HAPPENED? After Ilkay Gundongan's opening goal, Newcastle went 3-1 up through Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and a fantastic Kieran Trippier free-kick. But Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva struck back to secure a point for the visitors.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The reigning Premier League champions keep their unbeaten start to the new season in tact but they have lost top spot as Arsenal are the only team to still have a perfect record after three matches.

ALL EYES ON: Much was said made of Erling Haaland's quiet performance against Bournemouth last week but the Norwegian striker was key in the comeback. He scored to reduce City's deficit to one and then his movement helped drag the Newcastle defence out to give Bernardo Silva space to score the equaliser.

THE MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Erling Haaland is just the third Manchester City player to score in his first two away games in the Premier League, after Emmanuel Adebayor and Emile Mpenza.

WHAT'S THE VIBE?

You really had to see this game to believe it.

Kieran Trippier stole the show with his exemplary free-kick and even striking legend Alan Shearer was impressed.

Demba Ba loved the scenes at St. James' Park.

Newcastle were fearless - and that was fun to watch.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Pep Guardiola's team will take on Barcelona in a friendly in midweek. After that, they return to league action with a home game against Crystal Palace before welcoming Nottingham Forest to the Etihad Stadium a few days later.