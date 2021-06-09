Haaland and Hakimi would fit in perfectly at Chelsea, says Abiodun

The veteran coach claims the Norway and Morocco internationals would fit the Blues’ style should they join Thomas Tuchel’s side

Erling Haaland and Achraf Hakimi would fit in well at Chelsea should they join the Premier League outfit from Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan, respectively, according to Henry Abiodun.

Although 20-year-old Haaland is tied to a contract through to 2024 at the Westfalenstadion, the Blues are casting admiring glances in the Norway international’s direction alongside Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Stamford Bridge giants have reportedly made contact with the Bundesliga outfit and any deal for the 20-year-old would break the English team’s record transfer fee and wage structure.

Owing to his goalscoring exploits for club and country, the Football Coaches Association of Africa Nations’ director of coaching education is convinced that Haaland would be a valuable addition to Thomas Tuchel’s ranks.

“Right now, you cannot deny the young guy anything. Two seasons ago, we thought it was a joke at the U20 World Cup where he scored nine goals,” Abiodun told Goal.

“With his exploits in Germany, I don’t think he can do any wrong right now. The momentum is on his side.

“Going to Germany, nobody gave him a chance. He is a young kid who has a very bright future ahead of him. So, I think he will fit in perfectly at Chelsea.”

Morocco international and Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi could also be on his way to the London club and coach Abiodun also talked up his chances of excelling there.

The reigning European champions are willing to match Paris Saint-Germain's £56.1 million ($79m) reported approach. Though, the 22-year-old is valued by the Black and Blues at £68.8m (€80m/$96m).

“Just like Haaland, Hakimi will also do well at Chelsea,” he added

“The club’s recent Champions League triumph is a big plus to land them. So, their coming to the Blues is going to be a big plus.

“When you look at the way Tuchel’s men play, most of their goals have been scored from the rear, so having a real no 9. [Haaland] is going to be a big addition.

“Right now, the manager is inspired. He never thought he would have achieved what he has done at Chelsea in his first season.

“All he has to do now is strengthen the team ahead of next season which he is trying to do.”